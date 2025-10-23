Singled Out: Laveda's Highway Meditation

Laveda just released a cinematic video for their song "Highway Meditation" (from their new album Love, Darla) and to celebrate we asked vocalist/bassist Ali Genevich and guitarist Jake Brooks to tell us about the song and video. Here is the story:

Jake says that the track was originally written as an energetic jam with Ali but evolved into something different: "When we eventually got burnt out of rehearsing this fast chorus idea, we broke down into a much slower and simplified two-chord section.

"This is what ended up being the major launching point for the song... With time rehearsing and playing it live, Dan [Carr] brought his own chaotic style of playing that was lacking in the demo."

The result is quintessential Laveda: a sprawling, noise-drenched fever dream that feels both cinematic and raw - born from the city's chaos but pulsing with human connection. The video, directed by the band and featuring actors Sofia and Trevor in a frenzied romantic/crime/action Natural Born Killers-inspired storyline, mirrors the song's emotional push-pull between passion and destruction.

Ali addes, "It took a while for Jake and I to find 'Highway Meditation's final form. We were itching to get it finished because we both liked it so much. Around that time, I was kinda obsessed with [Oliver Stone's 1994 romantic crime film] Natural Born Killers - constantly envisioning scenes from the movie while we'd play through the song. It ended upbecoming my analysis of the film."

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more here

