The Devil Wears Prada Streaming 'Everybody Knows' Video

The Devil Wears Prada have shared a music video for their new single "Everybody Knows", the latest preview from their forthcoming album "Flowers", which will arrive on November 14th.

"'Everybody Knows' is about feeling out of place- when your anxiety takes over and you can't hide it anymore," the band says. "It's that moment when you realize everyone can see you're not holding it together, but you don't know how to escape it."

According to the announcement, Flowers marks the start of an incredibly epic cycle and phase for the band. The global touring scheduling finds The Devil Wears Prada playing some of the biggest shows of their career.

They recently wrapped the Summer of Loud tour, which packed amphitheaters through the summer, as well as arenas in Australia. Additionally, the single "For You" is the band's first-ever track to chart on both the Mediabase and Billboard Active Rock charts. TDWP are continuing to hit new milestones two decades into their career, proving their vitality as a career band.

Related Stories

Watch The Devil Wears Prada's 'Eyes' Video

The Devil Wears Prada Share 'So Low' Video

The Devil Wears Prada Share Short Film And Announce New Album

The Devil Wears Prada Loses A Member

News > The Devil Wears Prada