.

The Devil Wears Prada Streaming 'Everybody Knows' Video

By antiMusic Staff | Published: October 23, 2025
The Devil Wears Prada Streaming 'Everybody Knows' Video

The Devil Wears Prada have shared a music video for their new single "Everybody Knows", the latest preview from their forthcoming album "Flowers", which will arrive on November 14th.

"'Everybody Knows' is about feeling out of place- when your anxiety takes over and you can't hide it anymore," the band says. "It's that moment when you realize everyone can see you're not holding it together, but you don't know how to escape it."

According to the announcement, Flowers marks the start of an incredibly epic cycle and phase for the band. The global touring scheduling finds The Devil Wears Prada playing some of the biggest shows of their career.

They recently wrapped the Summer of Loud tour, which packed amphitheaters through the summer, as well as arenas in Australia. Additionally, the single "For You" is the band's first-ever track to chart on both the Mediabase and Billboard Active Rock charts. TDWP are continuing to hit new milestones two decades into their career, proving their vitality as a career band.

Related Stories
The Devil Wears Prada Streaming 'Everybody Knows' Video

Watch The Devil Wears Prada's 'Eyes' Video

The Devil Wears Prada Share 'So Low' Video

The Devil Wears Prada Share Short Film And Announce New Album

The Devil Wears Prada Loses A Member

News > The Devil Wears Prada

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Foo Fighters Announce Stadium Tour and Share New Song- Iron Maiden Launching North American Tour- Zakk Wylde Thanks God For Ozzy Osbourne- more

Reviews

Record Store Day: Creed, Punk Goes Acoustic, Back To The Future, Jonathan Richman and More From Craft Recordings

Quick Flicks: Spooky Edition

Interview: Dirt Road Soul Singer Kristy Lee is Ready to Sail on the Live Loud Fest Cruise

Sites and Sounds: Bryan TX Songwriter Festival

Battle of the Band: Eternity's Children

Latest News

Watch Poppy 'Unravel'

Staytus returns with 'Kiss N Tell'

5 Seconds of Summer Launching Everyone's A Star World Tour

The Devil Wears Prada Streaming 'Everybody Knows' Video

Van Morrison Duets With The James Hunter Six On 'Ain't That A Trip'

Shaggy Dogs Release 'Pinball Bloomers' Album

Astronoid Share 'Love Weapon' Performance Video

Zakk Wylde Thanks God For Ozzy Osbourne