Hear Def Leppard Stars Rock Bad Company's 'Seagull'

Fans can now hear Def Leppard's Joe Elliott and Phil Collen performing the Bad Company classic "Seagull" with Paul Rodger and Simon Kirke. The track is one of the all-star cover songs that appear on the band new tribute album "Can't Get Enough", which was just released by Primary Wave Music

One of the other highlights is country star, Hardy's reinvention of "Ready for Love." "There's a short list of bands my dad played for me as a young boy that shaped my love for rock and Bad Company is on that list," says HARDY. "It's a very cool and surreal moment to be part of this project. Thank you to Bad Company for playing such a big role in my love for music and thank you for letting me reimagine one of your best songs."

We were sent these additional details about the album: ESPN has also collaborated with Primary Wave Music, working closely on the tribute album release by debuting and featuring numerous songs from the album in ESPN's SEC/college sports on ABC games and NFL programming. "The music of Bad Company has always resonated with sports and sports coverage," said Kevin Wilson, Creative Director, Music, ESPN Creative Studio. "It's an honor to showcase these incredible new renditions of Bad Company classics by these amazing artists, especially the same year the band is being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame."

CAN'T GET ENOUGH: A TRIBUTE TO BAD COMPANY features legendary and contemporary artists from Rock, Country, and Americana - genres deeply influenced by Bad Company - including HARDY, The Pretty Reckless, Joe Elliott and Phil Collen from Def Leppard, Slash featuring Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators, Charley Crockett, Halestorm, Blackberry Smoke, The Struts, Dirty Honey and Black Stone Cherry, offering fresh takes on the band's iconic songs. Bad Company was founded by Mick Ralphs and Paul Rodgers in 1973. Rodgers and Bad Co drummer Simon Kirke also appear on the album, bringing the tribute full circle.

