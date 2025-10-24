Singled Out: Very Nice Person's Trampoline

Indie pop/dance duo Very Nice Person just released their new single "Trampoline," and to celebrate we asked Davis and Skyler to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

Davis: We created the song "Trampoline" around two years ago, which is quite a long time to keep something to yourself. Over the past four years, my brother/bandmate and I, with the help of many of our close friends, have been writing and working on music for our upcoming album, "Trampoline." We had so much music stored on our hard drives that we felt an incredible urgency to get it out in the world. Therefore, we selected our favorite songs from the last four years and compiled them into one album.

The first single from "Trampoline" is a mixture of our discovery of Arthur Russell's album "World of Echo" and our rediscovery of New Order. We made the song at a time when we were looking to simplify things and make our songs easier to perform live. Our thought process was to try to create songs with fewer chords and changes, relying more on the use of echo and just sounding cool.

Skyler : Prior to us writing "Trampoline", we had just finished playing a run of festivals - Electric Forest, Portola, and Corona Capital. At the time we were ambitious by playing an intimate set that was unreleased and new to everyone there. Since it was our first time doing this, we learned a lot. When you try to play something intimate at a big festival, it gets easily drowned out by all the low end and energy around you. That's what ultimately led us to creating "Trampoline".

We needed songs that were richer in low end and had more driving energy behind them. It was nice to discover Arthur Russell at the time because we feel like he is a master of this. We figured out that we could apply some of his signature elements to our music and that it worked in a cool way.

We're very fortunate to have a studio filled with a variety of vintage effects that inspired and influenced how we made this record. Carter lang was the perfect collaborator for this as he is as in love with every odd ball sound and effect as we are. After a lot of trial and error and experimenting with our music and live performances, we're excited to finally have this project come out.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more here

Related Stories

News > Very Nice Person