Wolfgang Van Halen Premieres Mammoth's 'Same Old Song' Video

Wolfgang Van Halen has shared a music video for the track 'Same Old Song" to celebrate the release of Mammoth's third studio album, "The End", which hit stores today.

PFA Media shares these details: "Same Old Song" picks up where the video for "The End" wraps up and returns the universe created by Wolfgang back to normal. The music video for "The End" - directed by Robert Rodriguez - saw Wolfgang's bandmates mauled by a collection of zombies, vampires and werewolves.

"Same Old Song" starts with Wolfgang waking up from a dream and realizing things are back to normal as the band rehearses the new song. Directed by JT Ibanez, the video shows Mammoth depicting their trademark live-performance style that they have come to be known for.

The End is now available everywhere music is consumed via label home BMG. The 10-track album - produced by friend and collaborator Michael "Elvis" Baskette - clocks in at 39-minuttes and showcases the evolution of Wolf and his songwriting since he launched his solo career in 2020. Continuing the tradition of writing all the songs and performing all the instrumentation and vocals himself, Wolfgang Van Halen set out to challenge himself beyond what he did on his debut and sophomore release, Mammoth II. From the hypnotic opening of "One Of A Kind" to infectious closer "All In Good Time," Wolfgang demonstrates his proficiency as a musician and songwriter. Songs like "Happy," "Something New" and "Selfish" will fit perfectly alongside older songs that fans have already come to love from Mammoth. Mammoth released their first single in May, and it shot up the charts landing at #1. That single featured a landmark music video - a remake of the classic film From Dusk 'Til Dawn - directed by Robert Rodriguez and Greg Nicotero. The video has received over 5-million views and contains cameos from Danny Trejo, Slash, Myles Kennedy, and of course his mother Valerie Bertinelli. Mammoth also released the new single "The Spell" which is currently Top 20 at Active Rock radio and that music video has also been viewed over 6-million times. A third video for the explicit track, "I Really Wanna," was released in September to critical and fan acclaim. The End is available in multiple configurations including limited edition vinyl colors, signed insert version and retailer exclusives here.

