Behind The Album: It's Karma It's Cool's One Million Suburban Sunsets

It's Karma It's Cool just released their new album "One Million Suburban Sunsets" and to celebrate we asked James Styring to tell us about the record. Here is the story:
'One Million Suburban Sunsets' is our big guitar record. We knew it was time to put away the acoustic guitars and turn the amps up. It's about living in this modern world and what it means to be alive in the 21st Century.
It's a more focused album than our last record, 'Thrift Store Troubadours' it's more direct and the songs are about the real world, real places, real lives. We hope it surprises people, we never want to repeat ourselves.
But the melodies are still there, and the big choruses, it just has more of a punk rock attitude and is our reaction to these troubled times.
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the album, listen for yourself below and learn more here
