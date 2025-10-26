Guns N' Roses Planning U.S. Tour Next Year

Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash confirmed in a new interview with Eddie Trunk that the band are "definitely doing a US run next year", and also revealed why he does not think the band is a good fit for Sphere Las Vegas.
"I can say, we're definitely doing a US run next year," Slash told the Sirius XM host. "So we've been doing a bunch of international stuff all year so we have to come back to the States, so we planned for next year."
Trunk asked Slash about the idea of Guns N' Roses playing the Sphere Las Vegas and the guitarist responded, "I mean, I haven't been yet, but just everything that I've seen or most everything that I've seen of it looks amazing.
"I'm real trepidatious about playing there because it's a great visual show. I think that in almost every case for a band, it becomes a visual show as opposed to seeing a rock and roll show. So there's that.
"And also from talking to Joe Walsh about it because you know, obviously The Eagles have been doing a residency there since forever. Is that it's not really sort of rock and roll friendly the way that it's set up.
"So it's just one of those things where it's like, it seems like a really cool thing and conceptually there's probably a lot of cool things that you could do, but I don't think it would be the right environment for a proper rock and roll show."
