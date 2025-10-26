KISS showed their country side with "Hard Luck Woman", which was famously covered by Garth Brooks, but now the band has unearthed a country style demo from the "Dressed To Kill" sessions.
The track, entitled "Mistake", features Paul Stanley on lead vocals backed by country styled instrumentation. It is one of the bonus tracks on the band's just released "Dressed To Kill" 50th anniversary super deluxe edition.
Another highlight from the new package is the inclusion of two full concerts from the era including their May 16th 1975 show at Cobo Arena in Detroit and their July 20th concert at the RKO Orpheum Theatre in Davenport, Iowa. Stream the "Mistake" demo below:
Staytus returns with 'Kiss N Tell'
Vinnie Vincent Pens Tribute To Ace Frehley
KISS Members Pay Tribute To Ace Frehley
KISS Legend Ace Frehley Dead At 74
Guns N' Roses Planning U.S. Tour Next Year- Hear KISS Go Country With Unearthed 1975 Demo- The Best of The Band Remastered For Special Reissue- more
Record Store Day: Creed, Punk Goes Acoustic, Back To The Future, Jonathan Richman and More From Craft Recordings
Interview: Dirt Road Soul Singer Kristy Lee is Ready to Sail on the Live Loud Fest Cruise
Sites and Sounds: Bryan TX Songwriter Festival
Drive-By Truckers' Patterson Hood Shares 'Scott's Sister'
The Strumbellas Deliver 'Burning Bridges Into Dust' EP
Elton John Releases 50th Anniversary Edition Of Captain Fantastic and the Brown Dirt Cowboy
Yellow Snow Cover Danny Elfman's 'What's This?'
Guns N' Roses Planning U.S. Tour Next Year
Jeff Larson With Gerry Beckley Album Arrives
The Best of The Band Remastered For Special Reissue
Hear KISS Go Country With Unearthed 1975 Demo