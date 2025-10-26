.

Hear KISS Go Country With Unearthed 1975 Demo

By Keavin Wiggins | Published: October 26, 2025
Hear KISS Go Country With Unearthed 1975 Demo

KISS showed their country side with "Hard Luck Woman", which was famously covered by Garth Brooks, but now the band has unearthed a country style demo from the "Dressed To Kill" sessions.

The track, entitled "Mistake", features Paul Stanley on lead vocals backed by country styled instrumentation. It is one of the bonus tracks on the band's just released "Dressed To Kill" 50th anniversary super deluxe edition.

Another highlight from the new package is the inclusion of two full concerts from the era including their May 16th 1975 show at Cobo Arena in Detroit and their July 20th concert at the RKO Orpheum Theatre in Davenport, Iowa. Stream the "Mistake" demo below:

Related Stories
Hear KISS Go Country With Unearthed 1975 Demo

Staytus returns with 'Kiss N Tell'

Vinnie Vincent Pens Tribute To Ace Frehley

KISS Members Pay Tribute To Ace Frehley

KISS Legend Ace Frehley Dead At 74

News > KISS

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Guns N' Roses Planning U.S. Tour Next Year- Hear KISS Go Country With Unearthed 1975 Demo- The Best of The Band Remastered For Special Reissue- more

Reviews

Autumn Gift Guide

Record Store Day: Creed, Punk Goes Acoustic, Back To The Future, Jonathan Richman and More From Craft Recordings

Quick Flicks: Spooky Edition

Interview: Dirt Road Soul Singer Kristy Lee is Ready to Sail on the Live Loud Fest Cruise

Sites and Sounds: Bryan TX Songwriter Festival

Latest News

Drive-By Truckers' Patterson Hood Shares 'Scott's Sister'

The Strumbellas Deliver 'Burning Bridges Into Dust' EP

Elton John Releases 50th Anniversary Edition Of Captain Fantastic and the Brown Dirt Cowboy

Yellow Snow Cover Danny Elfman's 'What's This?'

Guns N' Roses Planning U.S. Tour Next Year

Jeff Larson With Gerry Beckley Album Arrives

The Best of The Band Remastered For Special Reissue

Hear KISS Go Country With Unearthed 1975 Demo