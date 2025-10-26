Hear KISS Go Country With Unearthed 1975 Demo

KISS showed their country side with "Hard Luck Woman", which was famously covered by Garth Brooks, but now the band has unearthed a country style demo from the "Dressed To Kill" sessions.

The track, entitled "Mistake", features Paul Stanley on lead vocals backed by country styled instrumentation. It is one of the bonus tracks on the band's just released "Dressed To Kill" 50th anniversary super deluxe edition.

Another highlight from the new package is the inclusion of two full concerts from the era including their May 16th 1975 show at Cobo Arena in Detroit and their July 20th concert at the RKO Orpheum Theatre in Davenport, Iowa. Stream the "Mistake" demo below:

