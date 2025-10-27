David Gilmour Shares In 'Any Tongue' Live Video

(hennemusic) David Gilmour is sharing video of a performance of "In Any Tongue" from his newly-released live album and film, "Live At The Circus Maximus, Rome." The project captures the guitarist live at the venue at the beginning of a 2024 tour in support of his fifth solo album, "Luck And Strange."
The series began with two sold-out warm-up shows at the Brighton Centre before moving to Circus Maximus in Rome for six sold-out nights, followed by the same at London's Royal Albert Hall before moving Stateside for sold-out evenings at the Intuit Dome and Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, before concluding with five sold-out nights at Madison Square Garden in New York.
The series accompanied Gilmour's fifth solo album, which hit #1 in the UK, Germany (his first #1 there), Poland, Netherlands, Czech Republic, Switzerland, Portugal and Austria. It reached #2 in France, Italy, and Belgium, the top 5 in Spain, Japan, Norway, Denmark, and Hungary, and the top ten in the USA, Australia, Finland, Sweden, Ireland, and New Zealand.
The concert film "Live At The Circus Maximus, Rome" is now available on 2 Blu-Ray and 3 DVD sets with bonus unseen footage.
The companion album - "The Luck and Strange Concerts" - features 23 tracks across 4LPs or 2CDs recorded at selected shows from the tour and blends solo tracks from David's most recent album alongside classic Pink Floyd anthems such as "High Hopes", "Breathe (In The Air)", "Time", and "Wish You Were Here."
"I can't wait for you to relive what were - as far as I'm concerned - the best concerts of my career," says Gilmour.
Stream the live video of "In Any Tongue" here.
