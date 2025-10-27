(hennemusic) For the first time in nearly two decades, the groundbreaking concert film, "Rolling Stones - At the Max", returns to theatres exclusively in IMAX for a special limited engagement beginning December 10th.
First released in 1991, the critically acclaimed concert film stars Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Charlie Watts, Ronnie Wood, and Bill Wyman. Filmed during the band's 1990 Steel Wheels/Urban Jungle Tour, the result was the first-ever feature-length IMAX concert film, showcasing the incomparable talents of the Rolling Stones and their stadium-filling power.
The film has been newly remastered with IMAX's proprietary Digital Media Remastering (DMR) technology and features a new sound mix, delivering the most immersive and electrifying presentation of this legendary performance to date.
Featuring career-defining performances of hits including "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction," "Brown Sugar," "Start Me Up," and more, this is the ultimate concert experience is bigger, louder, and more powerful than ever.
Watch the video trailer for The Rolling Stones At The Max here.
The Rolling Stones Preview 'Hot Stuff' From Black And Blue Reissue
Rolling Stones Take Fans Back To 1976
The Rolling Stones Expand 'Black And Blue' Album For New Box Set
Rolling Stones' 'Paint It Black' Given A Metal Makeover
Guns N' Roses Planning U.S. Tour Next Year- Hear KISS Go Country With Unearthed 1975 Demo- The Best of The Band Remastered For Special Reissue- more
Passport: Koko Productions Music from Africa
Record Store Day: Creed, Punk Goes Acoustic, Back To The Future, Jonathan Richman and More From Craft Recordings
Interview: Dirt Road Soul Singer Kristy Lee is Ready to Sail on the Live Loud Fest Cruise
The Rolling Stones 'At The Max' Returning To IMAX Theaters
David Gilmour Shares In 'Any Tongue' Live Video
ZZ Top In The Studio For 'Afterburner' 40th Anniversary
Singled Out: Greg Weeks' The Heathen Heart
Drive-By Truckers' Patterson Hood Shares 'Scott's Sister'
The Strumbellas Deliver 'Burning Bridges Into Dust' EP
Elton John Releases 50th Anniversary Edition Of Captain Fantastic and the Brown Dirt Cowboy
Yellow Snow Cover Danny Elfman's 'What's This?'