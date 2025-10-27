The Rolling Stones 'At The Max' Returning To IMAX Theaters

(hennemusic) For the first time in nearly two decades, the groundbreaking concert film, "Rolling Stones - At the Max", returns to theatres exclusively in IMAX for a special limited engagement beginning December 10th.

First released in 1991, the critically acclaimed concert film stars Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Charlie Watts, Ronnie Wood, and Bill Wyman. Filmed during the band's 1990 Steel Wheels/Urban Jungle Tour, the result was the first-ever feature-length IMAX concert film, showcasing the incomparable talents of the Rolling Stones and their stadium-filling power.

The film has been newly remastered with IMAX's proprietary Digital Media Remastering (DMR) technology and features a new sound mix, delivering the most immersive and electrifying presentation of this legendary performance to date.

Featuring career-defining performances of hits including "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction," "Brown Sugar," "Start Me Up," and more, this is the ultimate concert experience is bigger, louder, and more powerful than ever.

