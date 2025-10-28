Bad Omens, Beartooth and PRESIDENT Plot North American Arena Tour

Bad Omens will be kicking off 2026 by hitting the road for a North American arena tour that will feature Beartooth and mystery metal band PRESIDENT as special guests.

The Do You Feel Love North America 2026 tour will be kicking off on February 22nd at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, UT and will wrap up on March 27th at the Oakland Arena in Oakland, CA.

Artist presales begin Tuesday, October 28th at 12:00 pm local. Additional presales run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale, beginning Friday, October 31st at 10:00 am local.

NORTH AMERICAN TOUR:

02/22 - Delta Center - Salt Lake City, UT

02/24 - Ball Arena - Denver, CO

02/26 - T-Mobile Center - Kansas City, MO

02/28 - Little Caesars Arena - Detroit, MI

03/02 - Target Center - Minneapolis, MN

03/04 - Allstate Arena - Rosemont, IL

03/06 - Scotiabank Arena - Toronto, ON

03/08 - Place Bell - Laval, QC

03/10 - Prudential Center - Newark, NJ

03/11 - TD Garden - Boston, MA

03/13 - Xfinity Mobile Arena - Philadelphia, PA

03/14 - CFG Bank Arena - Baltimore, MD

03/16 - Lenovo Center - Raleigh, NC

03/17 - Bridgestone Arena - Nashville, TN

03/19 - American Airlines Center - Dallas, TX

03/20 - Frost Bank Center - San Antonio, TX

03/22 - Paycom Center - Oklahoma City, OK

03/24 - Desert Diamond Arena - Glendale, AZ

03/26 - Kia Forum - Inglewood, CA

03/27 - Oakland Arena - Oakland, CA

EU TOUR:

Nov 21 - Dublin, Ireland

Nov 23 - Glasgow, United Kingdom

Nov 26 - London, United Kingdom

Nov 28 - Manchester, United Kingdom

Nov 29 - Nottingham, United Kingdom

Dec 1 - Bruxelles, Belgium

Dec 2 - Paris, France

Dec 4 - Dubendorf, Switzerland

Dec 5 - Nuremberg, Germany

Dec 6 - Berlin, Germany

Dec 9 - Hamburg, Germany

Dec 10 - Oberhausen, Germany

Dec 12 - Amsterdam, Netherlands

Dec 13 - Amsterdam, Netherlands

