Former Van Halen frontman Sammy Hagar has announced that he is taking his Best Of All Worlds Tour to the UK next summer, which will mark his first trek in the country since 1996.
The Red Rocker will be joined by his Best Of All Worlds band that includes his longtime bandmate Michael Anthony (Van Halen), iconic guitarist Joe Satriani and acclaimed drummer Kenny Aronoff.
Sammy and the crew will be kicking things off on July 4th in Manchester at the Manchester AO Arena and have booked shows in Birmingham, Leeds and will wrap up at the O2 Arena in London on July 9th.
Hagar had this to say, "I can't wait to cross the Atlantic with the Best of All World's Band. Fans in the UK and Europe have waited a long time-and so have I!"
Sat 4 July - Manchester: Manchester AO Arena
Sun 5 July - Birmingham: Birmingham BP Pulse Live
Tue 7 July - Leeds: Leeds First Direct Bank Arena
Thu 9 July - London: London O2 Arena
Sammy Hagar Reveals He Did Not Want Residency Album
Alex Van Halen Surprised Sammy Hagar
Sammy Hagar Wants To Be Friends With David Lee Roth
Sammy Hagar Launching 2026 Las Vegas Residency
Sammy Hagar Best Of All Worlds UK Tour- The Stray Cats Cancel Tour Due To 'Serious Illness'- Bad Omens, Beartooth and PRESIDENT American Arena Tour- more
Passport: Koko Productions Music from Africa
Record Store Day: Creed, Punk Goes Acoustic, Back To The Future, Jonathan Richman and More From Craft Recordings
Interview: Dirt Road Soul Singer Kristy Lee is Ready to Sail on the Live Loud Fest Cruise
The Stray Cats Cancel Tour Due To 'Serious Illness'
Bad Omens, Beartooth and PRESIDENT Plot North American Arena Tour
ZZ Ward Announces 2026 Dirty Sun Tour With 'Dust My Broom' Live Video
Sammy Hagar Launching Best Of All Worlds UK Tour
Duran Duran Reimagine 'Shadows On Your Side' For Halloween
Volbeat Set Chart Record With 'Time Will Heal'
The Damned Tribute Brian James With 'Not Like Everybody Else' Covers Album
Rivetskull Share Two Live Videos From Masters of Rock Festival