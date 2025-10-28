Sammy Hagar Launching Best Of All Worlds UK Tour

Former Van Halen frontman Sammy Hagar has announced that he is taking his Best Of All Worlds Tour to the UK next summer, which will mark his first trek in the country since 1996.

The Red Rocker will be joined by his Best Of All Worlds band that includes his longtime bandmate Michael Anthony (Van Halen), iconic guitarist Joe Satriani and acclaimed drummer Kenny Aronoff.

Sammy and the crew will be kicking things off on July 4th in Manchester at the Manchester AO Arena and have booked shows in Birmingham, Leeds and will wrap up at the O2 Arena in London on July 9th.

Hagar had this to say, "I can't wait to cross the Atlantic with the Best of All World's Band. Fans in the UK and Europe have waited a long time-and so have I!"

Sat 4 July - Manchester: Manchester AO Arena

Sun 5 July - Birmingham: Birmingham BP Pulse Live

Tue 7 July - Leeds: Leeds First Direct Bank Arena

Thu 9 July - London: London O2 Arena

