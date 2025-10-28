The Stray Cats Cancel Tour Due To 'Serious Illness'

Brian Setzer broke the bad news to fans this morning (October 28th) that the Stray Cats have been forced to cancel their current U.S. fall tour due to a "serious illness".

Setzer had this to say, "I'm heartbroken to share, due to serious illness, I am unable to perform and very regrettably have to cancel our Stray Cats tour. I know this affects so many people and I am devastated to have to deliver this news.

"I've been trying everything I can to go on and do these shows, but it is just not possible. I've been looking forward so much to being on stage with my band mates again and playing for all of our amazing fans, and I'm gutted."

The rockabilly icons also advised that refunds will be available at the point of purchase.

Related Stories

The Stray Cats Share New Music As They Launch Fall Tour

Very Special Show!! The Stray Cats: Rumble in Del Mar Announced

The Stray Cats Launching Fall Tour

Belouis Some Announces First U.S. Tour Dates Since 1985

News > The Stray Cats