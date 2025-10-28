ZZ Ward Announces 2026 Dirty Sun Tour With 'Dust My Broom' Live Video

Blues-rocker ZZ Ward has revealed a live performance video of the blues classic "Dust My Broom" to announce that she is hitting the road next spring for a U.S. headline tour.
The video was captured at the EastWest Studios in Hollywood. Ward had this to say, "'Dust My Broom' was such a blast to record live with some of the best musicians around!! Can't wait to hit this one at the next shows on the Dirty Sun Tour. #dirtyshine".
The tour is set to kick off on February 24, 2026 in Berkeley, CA at the Cornerstone and will include stops in Napa, Reno, Phoenix, Homer, Bethlehem, Alexandria, Annapolis, Portsmouth, Fall River, New York City, and Uncasville before wrapping up in Boston on March 29th.
Tuesday, February 24, 2026 - Berkeley, CA - Cornerstone
Wednesday, February 25, 2026 - Napa, CA - Uptown Theatre
Friday, February 27, 2026 - Reno, NV - Harrah's Lake Tahoe
Sunday, March 1, 2026 - Phoenix, AZ - MIM
Wednesday, March 18, 2026 - Homer, NY - Center for the Arts of Homer
Thursday, March 19, 2026 - Bethlehem, PA - Musikfest Cafe
Saturday, March 21, 2026 - Alexandria, VA - Birchmere
Sunday, March 22, 2026 - Annapolis, MD - Rams Head on Stage
Tuesday, March 24, 2026 - Portsmouth, NH - Jimmy's
Wednesday, March 25, 2026 - Fall River, MA - Narrows Center for the Arts
Friday, March 27, 2026 - New York, NY - City Winery
Saturday, March 28, 2026 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Casino - Wolf Den
Sunday, March 29, 2026 - Boston, MA - City Winery
