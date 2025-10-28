.

ZZ Ward Announces 2026 Dirty Sun Tour With 'Dust My Broom' Live Video

By antiMusic Staff | Published: October 28, 2025
Blues-rocker ZZ Ward has revealed a live performance video of the blues classic "Dust My Broom" to announce that she is hitting the road next spring for a U.S. headline tour.

The video was captured at the EastWest Studios in Hollywood. Ward had this to say, "'Dust My Broom' was such a blast to record live with some of the best musicians around!! Can't wait to hit this one at the next shows on the Dirty Sun Tour. #dirtyshine".

The tour is set to kick off on February 24, 2026 in Berkeley, CA at the Cornerstone and will include stops in Napa, Reno, Phoenix, Homer, Bethlehem, Alexandria, Annapolis, Portsmouth, Fall River, New York City, and Uncasville before wrapping up in Boston on March 29th.

Tuesday, February 24, 2026 - Berkeley, CA - Cornerstone

Wednesday, February 25, 2026 - Napa, CA - Uptown Theatre

Friday, February 27, 2026 - Reno, NV - Harrah's Lake Tahoe

Sunday, March 1, 2026 - Phoenix, AZ - MIM

Wednesday, March 18, 2026 - Homer, NY - Center for the Arts of Homer

Thursday, March 19, 2026 - Bethlehem, PA - Musikfest Cafe

Saturday, March 21, 2026 - Alexandria, VA - Birchmere

Sunday, March 22, 2026 - Annapolis, MD - Rams Head on Stage

Tuesday, March 24, 2026 - Portsmouth, NH - Jimmy's

Wednesday, March 25, 2026 - Fall River, MA - Narrows Center for the Arts

Friday, March 27, 2026 - New York, NY - City Winery

Saturday, March 28, 2026 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Casino - Wolf Den

Sunday, March 29, 2026 - Boston, MA - City Winery

Related Stories
ZZ Ward Shares 'Cadillac Man' Video

ZZ Ward Streaming 'Liberation' Video

ZZ Ward Returns To Her Blues Roots With Sun Records Debut

ZZ Ward Returns To Her Blues Roots With 'Mother' EP

