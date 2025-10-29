Aerosmith Legend Shares New Close Enemies Video

Aerosmith legend Tom Hamilton's new band Close Enemies have just released a Tom Flynn directly music video for their song "More Than I Could Ever Need".
Tom had this to say, "We spent a day shooting a video for an upcoming song from the album and finished with about an hour until we had to be out of the studio. We needed a lyric video for 'More Than I Could Ever Need', and asked the director, Tom Flynn if we could do something.
"Fifteen minutes later he had the studio ready and we did a few takes. Two days later he sent the finished product and we were knocked out! He captured the atmosphere of the song and the look of the band so well we could hardly believe it.
"We hope you like it too. We're looking forward to working with him again especially since unlike most video shoots it was pain free!"
