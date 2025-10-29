Famed KNAC Returning To The FM Dial On Halloween

The famous 1980s powerhouse southern California radio station KNAC will be returning to the FM dial on Halloween and will be blanketing the I-15 corridor from Southern California to Las Vegas.

Here is the official announcement: Hell was full, so we came back. On a day known for the return of spirits, the most legendary demon of rock radio is returning to the FM dial. Plugging in at midnight on Halloween, Friday, October 31st, 2025, the iconic KNAC call letters will be resurrected, replacing Highway Rock, and launching a new era of Pure Rock for a new generation of rock and metal fans.

The opening hours will be loaded with archival clips, insane highlights, and the legendary voices that made KNAC infamous in the first place. Expect familiar air-checks, notorious IDs, and those “did they really just say that?” moments KNAC fans still talk about. Then, just as your speakers start melting, the new era of KNAC kicks in; fuel-injected with the latest from Five Finger Death Punch, Bad Omens, and The Pretty Reckless, slammed between Metallica, Iron Maiden, and Judas Priest, along with tastes of Motley Crue, Bon Jovi, and Poison.

“KNAC was never just a station; it was a lifestyle, a brotherhood, and a giant middle finger to boring radio,” said Gonzo Greg Spillane, Highway Radio’s President of Rock. “Bringing it back means unleashing that energy on a whole new generation while giving the old guard their soundtrack back. And no, we’re not asking for permission.”

The new KNAC is anchored by station voice Rich Van Slyck; music news and personality bits are delivered throughout the day and night by Gonzo as well as Mel Rox, who has previously been heard on KOMP/Las Vegas, and the late KSJO/San Jose. Expect to hear additional contributions from legacy KNAC air personalities like Thrasher, Jack Trash, and more. Sunday nights get extra loud with Charlie Kendall’s Metalshop, LA Lloyd’s Rock 30, and Full Metal Jackie.

The KNAC network will be heard on:

96.9 KNAC-FM (Lenwood/Barstow/Victorville, CA)

94.9 KHDR-FM (Baker, CA)

99.7 KHYZ-HD3 (Mountain Pass, CA / Las Vegas, NV)

And streaming worldwide to the faithful at knac.fm and knac.com

