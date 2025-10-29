Metallica Share 'Sad But True' From Dreamfest Benefit Concert

(hennemusic) Metallica is streaming a performance of "Sad But True" from the recent Dreamfest benefit concert in San Francisco, CA.

"We're honored to announce that we've once again been asked to play at Dreamfest, the concert benefiting UCSF Benioff Children's Hospitals in San Francisco," shared the group when announcing the appearance. "Held in conjunction with Dreamforce, Salesforce's annual technology conference, the show will take place at Chase Center on October 15, 2025."

According to setlist.fm, Metallica delivered a 12-song performance at the event that included classics like "Master Of Puppets", "Creeping Death", "Fuel" and "One" alongside five songs from the 1991 "Metallica" album.

The band will launch a series of November dates in Australia and New Zealand before wrapping up the year with three concerts in the Middle East.

Watch Metallica rock "Sad But True" in San Francisco here

