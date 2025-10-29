(hennemusic) Metallica is streaming a performance of "Sad But True" from the recent Dreamfest benefit concert in San Francisco, CA.
"We're honored to announce that we've once again been asked to play at Dreamfest, the concert benefiting UCSF Benioff Children's Hospitals in San Francisco," shared the group when announcing the appearance. "Held in conjunction with Dreamforce, Salesforce's annual technology conference, the show will take place at Chase Center on October 15, 2025."
According to setlist.fm, Metallica delivered a 12-song performance at the event that included classics like "Master Of Puppets", "Creeping Death", "Fuel" and "One" alongside five songs from the 1991 "Metallica" album.
The band will launch a series of November dates in Australia and New Zealand before wrapping up the year with three concerts in the Middle East.
Watch Metallica rock "Sad But True" in San Francisco here
Metallica's Kirk Hammett and Gibson Custom Unveil the Raven
John Bush Talks Anthrax, Armored Saint, Metallica and More with Mark Strigl
Metallica Launch Sweepstakes To Win Trip To Dublin Stop Of M72 Tour
Metallica's 'Master Of Puppets' Voted Greatest Heavy Metal Album Of All Time On This Day in Rock 2012
Sammy Hagar Best Of All Worlds UK Tour- The Stray Cats Cancel Tour Due To 'Serious Illness'- Bad Omens, Beartooth and PRESIDENT American Arena Tour- more
Passport: Koko Productions Music from Africa
Record Store Day: Creed, Punk Goes Acoustic, Back To The Future, Jonathan Richman and More From Craft Recordings
Kirk Hammett, Tommy Lee & Adam Clayton Collectibles Lead New Auction
Bywater Call Release 'Ain't No Friend of Mine' Video
Femme Fatale Share 'Bad Love' Video
Pierce The Veil's 'Selfish Machines' Gets Limited Edition Vinyl Repress
Metallica Share 'Sad But True' From Dreamfest Benefit Concert
Singled Out: David K. Starr's Not Dead Yet
Tool and Shinedown Added As Headliners To Sonic Temple
David Ellefson Plots Bass Warrior European Tour