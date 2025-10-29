Rock Hall Announce New Presenters and Performers For 2025 Ceremony

Aerosmith's Joe Perry and Mick Fleetwood are among the big names just added to the presenters and performers lineup for the 40th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony that will be taking place at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, Ca on November 8th.

The class of 2025 performers inductees include rock legends Bad Company, Joe Cocker, Soundgarden, The White Stripes, Cubby Checker, Cyndi Lauper and Outkast.

Aside from Fleetwood and Perry, the newly announced special guests include Avril Lavigne, Cryan Adams,Chappell Roan, Donald Glover, EN VOGUE, Feist, Gina Schock, Hurby Luv Bug Azor, Janelle Monae, Jerry Cantrell, Jim Carrey, The Killers, Lisa Coleman,Mike McCready, Nancy Wilson, Nathaniel Rateliff and the Tedeschi Trucks Band.

They joined the previously announced Beck, Brandi Carlile, David Letterman, Doja Cat, Elton John, Flea, Iggy Pop, J.I.D, Killer Mike, Maxwell, Missy Elliott, Olivia Rodrigo, Questlove, RAYE, Sleepy Brown, Taylor Momsen, Teddy Swims and TWENTY ONE PILOTS.

