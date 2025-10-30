Fever333's Jason Butler Fuels Unprocessed New Song 'Head in The Clouds'

German metal band Unprocessed have just released a new track entitled 'Head in the Clouds' that features guest vocals from Jason Butler of Fever333. The song comes from their new album "Angel," which arrives tomorrow as a Halloween treat for fans (31st October).

The band had this to say, "Jason from Fever333 absolutely astonished us with his input on 'Head in the Clouds' and what he did is open a whole new universe for Unprocessed.

"With his rap-like flows and one of the strongest choruses we've ever worked with, the song takes an almost nu-metal direction. Combined with one of Manu's iconic main riffs, this track one of our favorites on the album.

"Lyrically, this song follows the idea of being overwhelmed with today's world, forced to shine and to keep the show going, no matter how you feel. We're proud of this collaboration and are honoured to be able to work with one of the best frontmen in the scene."

Jason added, "Simply put. There are plenty of folks making music out there. Plenty of folks with obvious talent in the guitar oriented spaces. But this track made me feel something the moment I heard a mere clip of it which is why I told Manuel even if they don't use it, I needed to contribute to it somehow."

