Iron Maiden Expand North American Run For Your Lives World Tour

(hennemusic) Iron Maiden has added a pair of dates to the North American leg of the 2026 Run For Your Lives World Tour. "Due to overwhelming demand", the UK rockers will perform second shows in Toronto and Los Angeles for the series, which also serves as a celebration of their 50th Anniversary.
The leg will mark 45 years since Iron Maiden first visited Canada and the USA on the 1981 Killer World Tour, and feature some of the biggest shows the band has ever played there.
The month-long run - with Megadeth and some appearances by Anthrax - will open in Toronto, ON on August 29. Get ticket details for the 2026 tour here.
