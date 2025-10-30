Kim Thayil Releasing 'A Screaming Life: Into The Superunknown With Soundgarden And Beyond' Memoir

(hennemusic) Soundgarden guitarist Kim Thayil will release his memoir, "A Screaming Life: Into The Superunknown With Soundgarden And Beyond", on May 19, 2026 via HarperCollins imprint William Morrow.

From Soundgarden's humble beginnings manifesting grunge in Seattle's beer-soaked punk clubs to their revered status today as rock icons, the band's journey has been nothing short of extraordinary. In "A Screaming Life", founding member and guitarist Kim Thayil goes backstage to introduce the band that fearlessly pushed the boundaries of rock, invented a new genre, and amassed fervent fans from every corner of the world.

Thayil shares the story of how he and his Soundgarden bandmates - Hiro Yamamoto, Ben Shepherd, Matt Cameron, and Chris Cornell - faced the triumphs and challenges on the road to their historic and influential rise. His storytelling channels the essence of Soundgarden's era-defining sound - one that's supercharged with raw creativity and unapologetic lyrics - and explores the ways that Soundgarden was shaped by the diverse backgrounds of its creators: Thayil's Indian heritage and founding bassist Hiro Yamamoto's Japanese background added unique dimensions to the band's identity, influencing not only their music but also their experiences in the industry.

For Soundgarden fans and '90s alternative rock enthusiasts, "A Screaming Life" not only gives behind-the-scenes access to one of the most revered bands, but it also demonstrates the power music and its creators have to transform culture.

Thayil shared the news with fans in an online post,saying "Hey, all you friends of Soundgarden! Kim Thayil, here to tell you that I've been working on a book during the past few years! It's called A Screaming Life, and it tells my story as an American son of immigrants growing up in Chicago. Then, along with another immigrant's American son, Hiro Yamamoto, we travel to Seattle as idealistic youths, involve ourselves with underground and independent subcultures, and connect with Chris Cornell to form Soundgarden."

Read more details from Thayil about the project here.

Related Stories

Bad Company Leads Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame Class Of 2025

Soundgarden In The Studio For Superunknown's 30th Anniversary

Final Chris Cornell Songs With Soundgarden Coming After Settlement Reached - 2023 In Review

Iron Maiden and Soundgarden Landed In Top 5 Of Rock Hall Fan Vote - 2023 In Review

News > Soundgarden

Share this article: