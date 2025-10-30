Like Moths To Flames Return With 'Salting The Earth'

Like Moths To Flames have returned with their first new music in over a year with the visualizer for new single "Salting The Earth," which follows "Soul Exchange" that they delivered last October.
Frontman Chris Roetter had this to say about the new track, "'Salting the Earth' feels like a culmination of the different lyrical elements that the band has experimented with over the year.
"Themes that are familiar but expand on the ideas of being alone while being surrounded by people you care about. As I continue to exist and navigate through life, I struggle with the path I took to get here and sometimes have no clue where I'm going. The inevitable feeling of gloom never leaves."
