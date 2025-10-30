.

Like Moths To Flames Return With 'Salting The Earth'

By Keavin Wiggins | Published: October 30, 2025
Like Moths To Flames Return With 'Salting The Earth'

Like Moths To Flames have returned with their first new music in over a year with the visualizer for new single "Salting The Earth," which follows "Soul Exchange" that they delivered last October.

Frontman Chris Roetter had this to say about the new track, "'Salting the Earth' feels like a culmination of the different lyrical elements that the band has experimented with over the year.

"Themes that are familiar but expand on the ideas of being alone while being surrounded by people you care about. As I continue to exist and navigate through life, I struggle with the path I took to get here and sometimes have no clue where I'm going. The inevitable feeling of gloom never leaves."

Related Stories
Like Moths To Flames Return With 'Salting The Earth'

Like Moths To Flames Stream 'Dissociative Being' Visualizer

Like Moths To Flames Deliver 'Kintsugi' Video And Announce New Album

Like Moths To Flames Reveal 'Paradigm Trigger' Video

Like Moths to Flames Share 'I Found The Dark Side of Heaven' Visualizer

News > Like Moths To Flames

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Megadeth's Final Album To Include Metallica Classic- Alice Cooper and Criss Angel Teaming Up For Welcome To Our Nightmare- more

Reviews

Cea Serin - The World Outside

Passport: Koko Productions Music from Africa

Autumn Gift Guide

Record Store Day: Creed, Punk Goes Acoustic, Back To The Future, Jonathan Richman and More From Craft Recordings

Quick Flicks: Spooky Edition

Latest News

Megadeth's Final Album To Include Metallica Classic

Alice Cooper and Criss Angel Teaming Up For Welcome To Our Nightmare

Like Moths To Flames Return With 'Salting The Earth'

Devon Allman Plans Halloween Surprise With 'Dead Sea Scrolls'

Oasis Celebrate 30th Anniversary Of 'Wonderwall'

Iron Maiden Expand North American Run For Your Lives World Tour

Kim Thayil Releasing 'A Screaming Life: Into The Superunknown With Soundgarden And Beyond' Memoir

Iron Savior Give Irene Cara's 'Fame' A Metal Makeover