Megadeth's Final Album To Include Metallica Classic

By Keavin Wiggins | Published: October 30, 2025
Megadeth have a special treat for fans. The thrash metal legends announced that their forthcoming self-titled final album will feature a reimagining of the Metallica classic "Ride The Lightning."

Frontman Dave Mustaine, who launched Megadeth after his exit from Metallica, co-wrote "Ride The Lightning," with Metallica's James Hetfield, Cliff Burton, and Lars Ulrich and was the title track from the group's 1984 album.

"As I come full circle on the career of a lifetime, the decision to include 'Ride The Lightning,' a song I co-wrote with James, Lars, and Cliff, was to pay my respects to where my career first started," Mustaine says.

The iconic group's final album will arrive on January 23rd and the full tracklisting can be viewed below:

Tipping Point
I Don't Care
Hey, God?!
Let There Be Shred
Puppet Parade
Another Bad Day
Made To Kill
Obey The Call
I Am War
The Last Note
Ride The Lightning (Bonus Track)

