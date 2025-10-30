Singled Out: JEEN's Look What You Did

Toronto alt-pop star JEEN just released her "For The Romance" EP and to celebrate we asked her to tell us about the single "Look What You Did". Here is the story:

I originally thought I was making a full LP when I was writing the single 'Look What You Did' but instead it would become a part an EP. at the time, I was signed under a deal that had become extremely difficult to navigate to say the least and before this song took shape, i had been writing pretty much non stop for a year and a half aiming for what I thought would be a 10 song record..so I was pretty burnt out from that process and I was tired of jumping through the hoops put in front of me but the terms I was under prevented me from doing a lot of things freelance or independently and this is how I pay my bills so I had to keep up the grind of writing more songs in hopes something would present a lifeline.

I didn't know it at the time but in retrospect, 'Look What You Did' would be the last song I would write in what felt like a never ending cycle and by the time it would come out (Oct 1/2025), my career (and who I entrusted with it) would take a very sudden and abrupt turn, changing everything I thought I had been building for the better part of the last decade.

due to the ongoing uphill battle I found myself in, things were feeling pretty heavy Oct/Nov 2024 when I was writing 'Look What You Did' and I wanted to capture something brighter to help counteract the weight I was under, while still keeping some depth to it. in the end, I wanted to write a song that helped me remember that there is always something more out there beyond our current predicaments and that you just have to keep looking for those sparks if/when you can.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below

