The Vice Unveil 'Cardinal Tropes' Video

Stockholm-based metal band The Vice have revealed a music video for their new single "Cardinal Tropes" and announced the December 5th release date for their new 3-track EP "The Red Tape Sessions".
The group had this to say about the track, "Sometimes things don't have to be too complicated, pretentious. 'Cardinal Tropes' began with only a couple of lines spat out on top of a simple, cool rhythm.
"Those first few seconds made it very clear as to what kind of a song it was going to be, so writing and arranging the rest was nothing but smooth sailing. And the end result is a dazzling display of The Vice firing on all cylinders, a purple freaking haze of mean rock 'n' roll, dark metal, self-indulgence and a juvenile tenacity to always take the road less traveled."
