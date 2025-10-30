The Vice Unveil 'Cardinal Tropes' Video

Stockholm-based metal band The Vice have revealed a music video for their new single "Cardinal Tropes" and announced the December 5th release date for their new 3-track EP "The Red Tape Sessions".

The group had this to say about the track, "Sometimes things don't have to be too complicated, pretentious. 'Cardinal Tropes' began with only a couple of lines spat out on top of a simple, cool rhythm.

"Those first few seconds made it very clear as to what kind of a song it was going to be, so writing and arranging the rest was nothing but smooth sailing. And the end result is a dazzling display of The Vice firing on all cylinders, a purple freaking haze of mean rock 'n' roll, dark metal, self-indulgence and a juvenile tenacity to always take the road less traveled."

Related Stories

Bryson Tiller Release Part One Of Double Album This Coming Week

The Vice Unleash 'From The Barricades' Video

Rock Hall Celebrates 30 Years Of Mandoki Soulmates With A Memory Of Our Future

Singled Out: Lonely Little Kitsch's Vices

News > The Vice