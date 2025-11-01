Megadeth Announce First Dates Of Farewell Tour

(hennemusic) Megadeth has announced the first series of shows for its farewell tour. In support of its upcoming self-titled album, the band is sharing Latin American dates for the "This Was Our Life Tour", with shows starting April 23 in Lima, Peru.

"There's so many musicians that have come to the end of their career, whether accidental or intentional," explains Dave Mustaine. "Most of them don't get to go out on their own terms on top, and that's where I'm at in my life right now. I have traveled the world and have made millions upon millions of fans and the hardest part of all of this is saying goodbye to them.

"We can't wait for you to hear this album and see us on tour," he continues. "If there was ever a perfect time for us to put out a new album, it's now. If there was ever a perfect time to tour the world, it's now...We've made a lot of friends over the years and I hope to see all of you on our global farewell tour. Don't be mad, don't be sad, be happy for us all, come celebrate with me these next few years.

"We have done something together that's truly wonderful and will probably never happen again. We started a musical style, we started a revolution, we changed the guitar world and how it's played, and we changed the world. The bands I played in have influenced the world. I love you all for it. Thank you for everything."

Launched recently with the lead track "Tipping Point", Megadeth will release its forthcoming final album on January 23.

See the Latin American dates and stream "Tipping Point" here

