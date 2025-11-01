(hennemusic) Metallica is sharing a performance of its 1997 classic, "The Memory Remains", from the recent Dreamfest benefit concert in San Francisco, CA. The band's appearance at the Chase Center is part of Salesforce's annual fundraising event for UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital.
After a late fall break from the road, Metallica will resume its M72 World Tour November 1 in Perth, followed by four shows in Australia and one in New Zealand before wrapping up the year with three concerts in the Middle East.
The group is currently scheduled to open its 2026 concert dates in Athens, Greece in early May as part of the European leg of the multi-year series. Watch Metallica rock "The Memory Remains" at Dreamfest here
Megadeth's Final Album To Include Metallica Classic
Metallica Share 'Sad But True' From Dreamfest Benefit Concert
Metallica's Kirk Hammett and Gibson Custom Unveil the Raven
John Bush Talks Anthrax, Armored Saint, Metallica and More with Mark Strigl
Megadeth Announce First Dates Of Farewell Tour- Frampton Comes Alive' 50th Anniversary Performance For PBS- Bon Jovi Add Final Dates To Forever Tour- more
Russell Dickerson Teams With The Jonas Brothers For 'Happen To Me'- Little Big Town Releases Reimagined Covers EP 'Scattered, Smothered And Covered'- more
Ed Sheeran Shares Cyril Remix Of 'Camera'- Jagwar Twin Celebrates Halloween With Twisted New Single 'Not Your Homie'- Kodak Black 'Just Getting Started'- more
Rock Reads: Tales from the Bedroom Wall By Steve Blacknell
Passport: Koko Productions Music from Africa
Record Store Day: Creed, Punk Goes Acoustic, Back To The Future, Jonathan Richman and More From Craft Recordings
Megadeth Announce First Dates Of Farewell Tour
Metallica Share Dreamfest Performance Of 'The Memory Remains'
Peter Frampton To Record PBS Performance For 'Frampton Comes Alive' 50th anniversary
Duff McKagan Releases Lighthouse: Live From London
Bon Jovi Add Final Dates To Forever Tour
Alkaline Trio Give Fans A Halloween Treat With 'Surprise Surprise' Release
The Funeral Portrait Announce Live Album With 'Voodoo Doll' Video
Watch Trivium's 'Struck Dead' Video