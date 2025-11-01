.

Metallica Share Dreamfest Performance Of 'The Memory Remains'

Bruce Henne | 10-31-2025
(hennemusic) Metallica is sharing a performance of its 1997 classic, "The Memory Remains", from the recent Dreamfest benefit concert in San Francisco, CA. The band's appearance at the Chase Center is part of Salesforce's annual fundraising event for UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital.

After a late fall break from the road, Metallica will resume its M72 World Tour November 1 in Perth, followed by four shows in Australia and one in New Zealand before wrapping up the year with three concerts in the Middle East.

The group is currently scheduled to open its 2026 concert dates in Athens, Greece in early May as part of the European leg of the multi-year series. Watch Metallica rock "The Memory Remains" at Dreamfest here

