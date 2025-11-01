Peter Frampton To Record PBS Performance For 'Frampton Comes Alive' 50th anniversary

(hennemusic) Peter Frampton will record a PBS special for the 50th anniversary of his landmark album, "Frampton Comes Alive!", on November 8 in Nashville.
"Frampton Comes Alive 50th Hits and More" will tape at Analog at Hutton Hotel in front of a live audience. Fans will be treated to a rare and intimate evening with one of rock's most enduring artists, celebrating the golden anniversary of his most iconic album. The special will feature performances of beloved classics and career-spanning hits in an exclusive live setting.
"Can't believe it's been 50 years since Frampton Comes Alive!," says Frampton. "We're marking the anniversary with a special PBS taping in Nashville on November 8. Join me for an intimate night celebrating the songs from the album that changed everything."
After 50 years, "Frampton Comes Alive!" remains one of the top-selling live records of all time, selling over 17 million worldwide.
Get more info and stream "Do You Feel Like We Do" from the original live recording here.
