Singled Out: Vox Realis' Overkill Feat Members of Megadeth and Angra

13 years old guitar hero Vox Realis just released his new single "Overkill" that features Felipe Andreoli (Angra) on bass, Dirk Verbeuren (Megadeth) on drums, and to celebrate we asked him to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

On the last day of seventh grade, I hopped on a plane to Helsinki to shred with my mentor Kiko Loureiro at his annual guitar experience. Then I went straight from Finland to a week at Musician's Institute in LA.

When I finally made it home to Seattle, I was so energized from being around so many incredible musicians, I sat down and wrote Overkill in one afternoon - all the lead lines, rhythm, structure, all the emotions - it all just came pouring out of me.

A week later, I went back to LA to record the song with my producer Adair Daufembach at his studio. He connected me with Dirk Verbeuren - getting to be there while he laid down drums on my track was one of the coolest moments of my life!! - and then Felipe Andreoli added thundering bass to the song as only he can. It's loud, it's fast, it's raw, it's got everything I could put into it - it's Overkill. And I'm just getting started!

