Avatar Deliver 'Don't Go In The Forest' Video

11-02-2025
Avatar celebrated the release of their brand new studio album "Don't Go In The Forest" on Halloween (October 31st) by sharing a music video for the record's title track.

Vocalist Johannes Eckerstrom had this to say about the new album, "The secret ingredient is that we still feel like we're just getting started. Don't Go In The Forest is an album filled to the brim with stuff we've never done before.

"It's all songs and concepts we haven't been close to touch until now. The mind is wild and we have lost ourselves in the darkest woods, filled with memories, and fantasies. Forbidden thoughts that must be spoken.

"It would have been impossible to make this album at any other time than now. That's all we ever wanted, and I think you'll find it's all you ever wanted too."

