Iron Maiden's 'Hallowed Be Thy Name' Given A Big Band Makeover

Iron Maiden's classic hit "Hallowed Be Thy Name' has been given a big band makeover by Robyn Adele Anderson, who shared the new rendition of the track late last week ahead of Halloween.

Anderson said of the cover, "Halloween is only a few days away so we're celebrating all things dark and spooky: fear, death, the afterlife. Enjoy this Iron Maiden classic and keep an eye out for a bonus video this week for more witchy vibes."

According to the YouTube listing, like all of Anderson's videos, this visual was captured live using one take. Check out the video that was filmed at the Smash Studios NYC below:

