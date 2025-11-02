Iron Maiden's classic hit "Hallowed Be Thy Name' has been given a big band makeover by Robyn Adele Anderson, who shared the new rendition of the track late last week ahead of Halloween.
Anderson said of the cover, "Halloween is only a few days away so we're celebrating all things dark and spooky: fear, death, the afterlife. Enjoy this Iron Maiden classic and keep an eye out for a bonus video this week for more witchy vibes."
According to the YouTube listing, like all of Anderson's videos, this visual was captured live using one take. Check out the video that was filmed at the Smash Studios NYC below:
Iron Maiden Expand North American Run For Your Lives World Tour
Iron Maiden Launching North American Tour
Iron Maiden Icon Paul Di'Anno's Final Album of Original Songs Coming To Vinyl
Iron Maiden's 50th Anniversary Celebrated With New Coloring Book
Iron Maiden's 'Hallowed Be Thy Name' Given A Big Band Makeover- Peter Criss Announces Solo Album- Queen 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Mini-Series- The Cure- more
Charles Kelley Goes Retro With 'Steal Your Heart' Video- Russell Dickerson Teams With The Jonas Brothers For 'Happen To Me'- Little Big Town- more
Tears For Fears Celebrating 40th Anniversary Of 'Songs From The Big Chair'- 41 Team With French Montana For 'Alive' Video- Jessie J Delivers 'H.A.P.P.Y’ Video- more
Rock Reads: Tales from the Bedroom Wall By Steve Blacknell
Passport: Koko Productions Music from Africa
Record Store Day: Creed, Punk Goes Acoustic, Back To The Future, Jonathan Richman and More From Craft Recordings
Iron Maiden's 'Hallowed Be Thy Name' Given A Big Band Makeover
Peter Criss Announces New Solo Album
American Television Share Halloween Version Of 'Witches' Video
Maximo Park Expand 'A Certain Trigger' For 20th Anniversary
Godsmack Plot Special Edition Of 'Awake' Album
Bleed From Within Expand The Dying Sun Tour
Avatar Deliver 'Don't Go In The Forest' Video
The Chesterfield Kings Shares 'Loose Ends' From 1989 Through 2004