Motley Crue Stream Unreleased Version Of 'Keep Your Eye On The Money'

(hennemusic) Motley Crue is streaming a previously-unreleased live version of "Keep Your Eye On The Money" ahead of the release of the "Theatre Of Pain 40th Anniversary Limited Edition Deluxe Box Set."
Due November 14 in North America (and November 28 in rest of the world), the package features reimagined artwork, the newly remastered album on color vinyl, a never-before-released 1985 Long Beach live concert (2LP), rare demo recordings (1LP), and a 76-page hardcover book packed with never-before-seen photos and memories from the era.
Produced by Tom Werman, the Los Angeles band's third studio set featured a cover of the 1973 Brownsville Station classic, "Smokin' In The Boys Room", which became their first US Top 20 hit, reaching No. 16, as well as the power ballad "Home Sweet Home."
"Theatre Of Pain" was the group's first album to hit the US Top 10, landing at No. 6, and became a global smash (No. 7 Australia, No. Sweden, No. 5 Finland, No. 11 Canada, and first UK Top 40 at No. 36).
Stream the previously-unreleased live version of "Keep Your Eye On The Money" from Long Beach here.
