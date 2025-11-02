.

Peter Criss Announces New Solo Album

11-02-2025
Original KISS guitarist Peter Criass has shared a trailer for "Creepy Crawlers", the first single his forthcoming self-titled solo album, which is set to be released in multiple formats, including digital, vinyl and CD on December 19th.

Here is the official word about the new record: "Peter Criss" represents the Catman's return to form, and his most rock driven solo album ever, and it includes appearances by John 5, Billy Sheehan, and Paul Shaffer.

All CDs and the download album of "Peter Criss" include the bonus track "Hard Rock Knockers," all vinyl editions include a download card for this bonus track, as well. Watch the trailer below and pre-order the album here

Peter Criss Announces New Solo Album

News > Peter Criss

