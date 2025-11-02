Original KISS guitarist Peter Criass has shared a trailer for "Creepy Crawlers", the first single his forthcoming self-titled solo album, which is set to be released in multiple formats, including digital, vinyl and CD on December 19th.
Here is the official word about the new record: "Peter Criss" represents the Catman's return to form, and his most rock driven solo album ever, and it includes appearances by John 5, Billy Sheehan, and Paul Shaffer.
All CDs and the download album of "Peter Criss" include the bonus track "Hard Rock Knockers," all vinyl editions include a download card for this bonus track, as well. Watch the trailer below and pre-order the album here
KISS Icon Peter Criss Recruits All-Star Band For New Album
Peter Criss and Def Leppard's Rick Allen Set For Raven Drum Foundation Benefit
KISS Icon Peter Criss Announces Famous Monsters Festival Appearance
Peter Criss and More To Rock Def Leppard's Rick Allen All-Star Benefit Jam
Iron Maiden's 'Hallowed Be Thy Name' Given A Big Band Makeover- Peter Criss Announces Solo Album- Queen 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Mini-Series- The Cure- more
Charles Kelley Goes Retro With 'Steal Your Heart' Video- Russell Dickerson Teams With The Jonas Brothers For 'Happen To Me'- Little Big Town- more
Tears For Fears Celebrating 40th Anniversary Of 'Songs From The Big Chair'- 41 Team With French Montana For 'Alive' Video- Jessie J Delivers 'H.A.P.P.Y’ Video- more
Rock Reads: Tales from the Bedroom Wall By Steve Blacknell
Passport: Koko Productions Music from Africa
Record Store Day: Creed, Punk Goes Acoustic, Back To The Future, Jonathan Richman and More From Craft Recordings
Iron Maiden's 'Hallowed Be Thy Name' Given A Big Band Makeover
Peter Criss Announces New Solo Album
American Television Share Halloween Version Of 'Witches' Video
Maximo Park Expand 'A Certain Trigger' For 20th Anniversary
Godsmack Plot Special Edition Of 'Awake' Album
Bleed From Within Expand The Dying Sun Tour
Avatar Deliver 'Don't Go In The Forest' Video
The Chesterfield Kings Shares 'Loose Ends' From 1989 Through 2004