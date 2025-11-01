Singled Out: Cathleen Ireland's In The City

Cathleen Ireland recently released her new single "In The City" and to celebrate we asked her to tell us the song, which she co-wrote with Ryan M. Tedder. Here is the story:

"In The City" is an anthem to downtown Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where I am from. I was inspired on my way home from a gig in the South Hills of Pittsburgh one summer evening. My friend and co-writer/producer, Ryan M. Tedder, had sent me the beat for our next project and I was listening while I drove. Exiting the Fort Pitt Tunnel the city is laid out in all it's splendor. The bridges twinkle with light, boats are scattered on the water and the skyscrapers are glowing. It can still impress me after all these years.

Con Alma is a small jazz club in the city where I have been to see friends and band mates perform many times. They make a great Paper Plane, the cocktail, not an actual paper plane, though that would be fun! The name "Con Alma" is Spanish for "with soul", hence the lyric "I've been feeling without soul" and "I crave something con alma". The venue is certainly the right place to venture for the soothing effects of music and an intimate live performance.

It was my desire to encapsulate the feeling of excitement I get when planning for a night out. To capture the thrill of preparing, the makeup, the hair, the outfit, accessories, and, of course, the journey. Whether I'm headed out to a sporting event with my husband or to a show or dinner with friends, nothing quite compares to a night on the town in my beloved Pittsburgh. Hopefully the song transcends my own personal bias and people from every city will feel that energy and relate to the vibe.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more here

Related Stories

News > Cathleen Ireland