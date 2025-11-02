Wicked Reveal 'Obsession' Live Visualizer

Wicked have released a live visualizer video for their new song "Obsession". The track is the first offering from the group's forthcoming full-length album that will arrive early next year.
"We've been really busy in the studio over the last year digging deep into a song writing chapter that has continued to evolve from our previous albums. With each album we feel a growth and evolution that seems to follow us through our lives. As we leave the "Sunburn" album in the rear view and all its reflection of our extreme lifestyle and ups and downs as we started this band, we now look forward to a song writing chapter of where we are going! We can't wait for you to hear our upcoming album release, but for now we hope you find yourself obsessed over our first single and all of its fresh, exciting nuances!" - Danny
"When we first sat down to write Obsession, we were fueled by so many exciting experiences in our lives touring and meeting some of the most interesting characters in Rock N Roll. It was clear our lives had been consumed and fixated on being rockstars and we wouldn't have it any other way. There's something romantic, dark and sexual about that kind of devotion in an ethereal way. Which isn't surprising that this track is dripping with that kind of lyricism and influence." - Scotty V
"It was so liberating to dive head first into this track and allow it to call on so many different influences. Melodic rock with a metal edge, just take a listen to that break down in the bridge! It's already a fan favorite part for those who've caught sneak peaks at our recent shows!" - Gunnar
"Becoming obsessed with something can be such an experience, sometimes for the best and sometimes for the worst. Once it starts, it's almost impossible to take hold of and reel in. We wanted to put all of that into this song and really take the listener to where we've found ourselves. Like a runaway train ablaze, this song will bring the heavy, melodic power you've been looking for when you just need to Rock The F*#K Out!" - Chad Michael
