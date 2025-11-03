AC/DC Announce 2026 Power Up Tour Dates

Rock legends AC/DC are not slowing down in 2026. They have announced that they will be returning to the road for the continuation of their Power Up Tour with new dates planed in North and South America.
Here is the official announcement: The 'POWER UP' tour, named for their latest studio album, which reached #1 in 21 countries, will see the band play 21 dates across Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Atlanta, South Bend, Toronto, San Francisco, Philadelphia, New Jersey, and more.
This run of the 'POWER UP' tour will see them performing at some of the biggest stadiums across the continent. Tickets for the shows will be available from xxam on xxth November 7.
AC/DC played their very first show on the 31st of December 1973 at Chequers Nightclub in Sydney, Australia. They are one of the most influential rock bands in history, with over 200 million albums sold worldwide. The band's 'Back In Black' LP is the 'bestselling album by any band ever' and the 'third bestselling album by any artist' with global sales of 50 million and counting. AC/DC was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2003. The band continue selling out stadiums on multiple continents, sell millions of albums annually and generate streams in the billions.
To honor their long reign as the world's greatest rock and roll band, AC/DC - Angus Young on lead guitar, vocalist Brian Johnson, rhythm guitarist Stevie Young, drummer Matt Laug and bass player Chris Chaney, is back to play to their legion of dedicated fans, which grows with every passing year. Tickets go on sale at 10am local time (unless otherwise noted below) on November 7th.
Power Up Tour Dates:
Tue Feb 24 São Paulo, BR Estádio do MorumBIS
Wed Mar 11 Santiago, CL Parque Estadio Nacional
Mon Mar 23 Buenos Aires, AR Estadio River Plate
Tue Apr 7 Mexico City, MX Estadio GNP Seguros
Sat Jul 11 Charlotte, NC Bank of America Stadium
Wed Jul 15 Columbus, OH Ohio Stadium
Sun Jul 19 Madison, WI Camp Randall Stadium
Fri Jul 24 San Antonio, TX Alamodome
Tue Jul 28 Denver, CO* Empower Field at Mile High
Sat Aug 01 Las Vegas, NV* Allegiant Stadium
Wed Aug 05 San Francisco, CA Levi's Stadium
Sun Aug 09 Edmonton, AB Commonwealth Stadium
Thu Aug 13 Vancouver, BC BC Place
Thu Aug 27 Atlanta, GA Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Mon Aug 31 Houston, TX NRG Stadium
Fri Sep 04 South Bend, IN Notre Dame Stadium
Tue Sep 08 St. Louis, MO The Dome at America's Center
Sat Sep 12 Montreal, QC Parc Jean-Drapeau
Wed Sep 16 Toronto, ON Rogers Stadium
Fri Sep 25 East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium
Tue Sep 29 Philadelphia, PA* Lincoln Financial Field
*Denver, Las Vegas, and Philadelphia on sale at 12pm local time
