Guns N' Roses, Linkin Park and Limp Bizkit Lead Download 2026 Lineup

Guns N' Roses, Linkin Park and Limp Bizkit have been revealed as the headliners for the 2026 installment of the Download Festival that is taking place on June 10th through 14th at in Donington Park, Leicestershire.

The multi-day festival will also feature performances from Bad Omens, Cypress Hill, Trivium, Halestorm, Electric Callboy, Pendulum, The All-American Rejects, Mastodon, Babymetal, Architects, Ice Nine Kills, Tom Morello, Black Veil Brides, Drowning Pool, Bush, Feeder, Periphery, Ash, The Pretty Reckless, Letlive., Static-X, Spineshank, Rory, Dinosaur Pile-Up, Magnolia Park, Tx2, As It Is, Story Of The Year, Sleep Theory, Melrose Avenue, Those Damn Crows, P.O.D., Hollywood Undead, Scene Queen, Dogstar, We Came As Romans, Mammoth, Kublai Khan Tx and so many more.

Organizers also promised in the announcement, "This is only the beginning for DLXXIII, with many more acts and surprises yet to be announced." Find more details here

Related Stories

Guns N' Roses Planning U.S. Tour Next Year

Duff McKagan Shares 'Holy Water/I Wanna Be Your Dog' Medley

New Guns N' Roses Album Is Coming Says Slash

Guns N' Roses Plot Special Reissue

News > Guns N' Roses