Lamb Of God Reveal 2026 Headbangers Boat Initial Lineup

Lamb Of God have revealed the details for the 2026 sailing of Headbangers Boat, which will be returning for a fourth year and launching from October 30th through November 3rd from Miami to Great Stirrup Cay, Bahamas on the Norwegian Jewel.

The 2026 lineup will feature Lamb of God, Zakk Sabbath, The Dillinger Escape Plan, In Flames, GWAR, The Haunted, D.R.I, 200 Stab Wounds and more acts that will be announced soon.

The band shared via social media that the "Presale is LIVE and every cabin booked during the presale gets an on-board photo with Lamb of God." Check it out here

