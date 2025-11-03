Paul Rodgers Not Attending Bad Company's Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame Induction

Bad Company frontman Paul Rodgers took to social media this afternoon to inform fans that he will not be attending the band's long overdue induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame later this week.

Paul and his bandmates are one of the acts that will be inducted during the 40th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony that will be taking place at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, Ca on November 8th.

Rodgers shared via Facebook, "My hope was to be at the Rock & Rock Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and to perform for the fans, but at this time I have to prioritize my health. I have no problem singing, it's the stress of everything else. Thanks for understanding.

"Simon along with some outstanding musicians will be stepping in for me - guaranteed to rock."

