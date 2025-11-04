Shinedown Share Lineup For Inaugural Lunatic Ball Beach Weekend

Shinedown have revealed the artists that will be joining them at the very first Lunatic Ball Beach Weekend that will be taking place on October 23rd through 25th, 2026 in Miramar Beach, FL.

Aside from two headline sets from Shinedown, the festival also feature performances from Bush, Hanson, Flyleaf With Lacey Sturm, Living Colour, From Ashes To New, Guardians Of The Jukebox and Nean Mooners.

The band shared, "The excitement around this event has been unreal and has truly blown us away. Due to very high demand, packages will open in groups, based on when fans signed up.

"If you haven't already, make sure to sign up for presale access. It's first come, first serve! here."

