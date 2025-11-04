Dokken Share Video For Lost 1978 Song

Dokken have released a music video for their new digital single "Hard Rock Woman", which is a track that they recorded back in 1978 that was previously only been available on a sold-out limited edition 7" vinyl released in 2020 to celebrate the release of Dokken's The Lost Songs: 1978-1981.

Don Dokken had this to say about the song, "In 1978 I was living in Manhattan Beach CA. A few blocks from my house there was a vintage music store called Drakes Music.

"It was owned by Drake Levin who was the original guitar player in Paul Revere & the Raiders. We got to be good friends and after a while he asked me if I've ever recorded in a professional studio.

"When told him no, he offered to put me into a professional recording studio and do some songs on down time: very late at night when the studio was empty.

"Drake hired Bill Lordon on drums and Rusty Allen on bass who were both playing with Robin Trower at the time. We recorded two songs: 'Hard Rock Woman' and 'Broken Heart'."

