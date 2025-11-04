Dokken have released a music video for their new digital single "Hard Rock Woman", which is a track that they recorded back in 1978 that was previously only been available on a sold-out limited edition 7" vinyl released in 2020 to celebrate the release of Dokken's The Lost Songs: 1978-1981.
Don Dokken had this to say about the song, "In 1978 I was living in Manhattan Beach CA. A few blocks from my house there was a vintage music store called Drakes Music.
"It was owned by Drake Levin who was the original guitar player in Paul Revere & the Raiders. We got to be good friends and after a while he asked me if I've ever recorded in a professional studio.
"When told him no, he offered to put me into a professional recording studio and do some songs on down time: very late at night when the studio was empty.
"Drake hired Bill Lordon on drums and Rusty Allen on bass who were both playing with Robin Trower at the time. We recorded two songs: 'Hard Rock Woman' and 'Broken Heart'."
Don Dokken Leads Additions To Jack Russell Tribute Show
Dokken's 'One Live Night' Comes To 180g Vinyl For The First Time
Classic Dokken Offshoot The End Machine Announce New Singer and Album
Dokken Go 'Over The Mountain' With New Video
Scott Weiland Tribute Show Announced By His Son Noah- Dokken Share Video For Lost 1978 Song- Wayne Static & Tera Wray Documentary- Cat Power- more
Lee Brice's 'Killed the Man' Most Added at Country Radio- Kenny Chesney Kicks Off HEART LIFE MUSIC Tour- Elizabeth Nichols Makes Grand Ole Opry Debut- more
Maren Morris Adds 2026 Dates To Dreamsicle Tour- BTS' Jimin And Jung Kook To Return In 'Are You Sure?!' Season Two- Boys Like Girls- more
On The Record: Shonen Knife, Chameleons, Laveda and Jeffrey Runnings
Rock Reads: Tales from the Bedroom Wall By Steve Blacknell
Passport: Koko Productions Music from Africa
Scott Weiland Tribute Show Announced By His Son Noah
Dokken Share Video For Lost 1978 Song
Matt Zane Plans Wayne Static & Tera Wray Documentary
Cat Power Celebrating 20th Anniversary of 'The Greatest' With EP And Tour
Descendents and Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls Teaming For Tour
Revis Share 'Honey Castle' Video From Long-Awaited Sophomore Album
SOEN Stream New Single 'Mercenary'
Editors Frontman Tom Smith Preview New Solo Album With 'Broken Time'