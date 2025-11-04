Scott Weiland Tribute Show Announced By His Son Noah

Scott Weiland's son Noah has announced that he will be playing a special tribute show to his father on December 3rd at the Garden Amp in Garden Grove, Ca (Orange County) to mark the 10th anniversary since the tragic death of the late Stone Temple Pilots and Velvet Revolver .
Noah also revealed that the he will be joined at the show by Jakob Nowell, the son of late Sublime vocalist Bradley Nowell. Noah wrote on social media, "December 3rd i will be hosting a show in Orange County CA where i will be paying homage to my late father Scott Weiland.
"10 years has gone by so fast, but his legacy must continue. We will be performing all of the hits & even some deep cuts. S/o @jakobnowell & the boys in da band (@spencercarrreed @mileschristiandavis @connorj_sears) for helping me bring this vision to life."
