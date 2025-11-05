Alice Cooper And Criss Angel Add New Welcome To Our Nightmare Show After Sell Outs

Alice Cooper revealed that the two shows announced for his Welcome To Our Nightmare with Criss Angel sold out in hour during the pre-sale, so they have added a third date for the special shows.

They have added a March 8th show to the previously announced first two dates on March 6th and 7th at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Here is the official announcement for the original shows: For the first time ever, music icon Alice Cooper and magic GOAT Criss Angel - father and son - unite to create the Shock Rock Magic experience of a lifetime, WELCOME TO OUR NIGHTMARE, with all the smash hits in a theatrical visual feast that will destroy your MIND!

Immerse your senses; run for your lives. History will be made again in The Criss Angel Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino with this exclusive limited engagement partnership.

Welcome To OUR Nightmare! Are You Ready? Alice and Angel bring the smash hits to life: "Poison," "I'm 18," "School's Out," "You and Me," and more in an unprecedented ninety-minute revolutionary concert spectacle of magic, music, and mayhem.

Additionally, fans can take advantage of exclusive ticket add-ons, including a limited number of Ultimate VIP Nightmare Experiences with an up close and personal backstage meet & greet with Alice and Criss, and a Nightmare Collectible Package.

