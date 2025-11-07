Dayseeker took to social media to break the bad news to fans that they have parted ways with longtime guitarist Gino Sgambelluri, who had been with the group since 2012.
The band shared this message, "Hey Dayseeker family,
We wanted to share that Gino and the band have mutually decided to part ways. This wasn't an easy decision but there's truly nothing but love and respect between us.
"Gino has been such an important part of Dayseeker's journey and we can't thank him enough for his passion, his kindness and the endless hours he spent dedicating his life to the project.
"Please continue to show him nothing but love and support as we all move forward into the next chapters of our lives and careers.
- Rory, Zac & Ramone"
There was no word at press time if the band has found a replacement. They just released their new studio album, "Creature In The Black Night", in late October and are gearing up for their Holiday Headline Show at the House Of Blues in Anaheim, Ca on December 27th.
Watch Dayseeker 'Crawl Back To My Coffin' Video
Dayseeker Share 'Bloodlust' Visualizer
Dayseeker Share 'Shapeshift' Visualizer
Dayseeker Announce New Album With 'Creature In The Black Night' Video
Journey Saying Goodbye With The Final Frontier Tour- Metallica's Hammett Auctioning Guitar Played At Ozzy's Farewell Show- Dream Theater On The Big Screen- more
Dustin Lynch and Scotty McCreery Kicking Off Two for the Road Tour- Kenny Chesney Lands The Cover Of Newsweek For HEART LIFE MUSIC Launch- more
Hilary Duff Returns To Music With 'Mature'- Xania Monet Reveals Her True Identity As Telisha Nikki Jones- Daniel Caesar Performs 'Who Knows' On The Tonight Show- more
On The Record: Shonen Knife, Chameleons, Laveda and Jeffrey Runnings
Rock Reads: Tales from the Bedroom Wall By Steve Blacknell
Passport: Koko Productions Music from Africa
Metallica's Kirk Hammett Auctioning Guitar Played At Ozzy's Farewell Show
Megadeth Preview New Single 'I Don't Care'
Dayseeker Lose Longtime Member
Carlos Santana Teams With Carin Leon For New Song 'Velas'
Armor For Sleep Deliver 'Last Days' Video
The Hold Steady Expand 'Separation Sunday' For 20th Anniversary
ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons Launching New BFG Band Tour
Duran Duran Offshoot The Power Station Plan 40th Anniversary Boxset