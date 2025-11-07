Dayseeker Lose Longtime Member

Dayseeker took to social media to break the bad news to fans that they have parted ways with longtime guitarist Gino Sgambelluri, who had been with the group since 2012.

The band shared this message, "Hey Dayseeker family,

We wanted to share that Gino and the band have mutually decided to part ways. This wasn't an easy decision but there's truly nothing but love and respect between us.

"Gino has been such an important part of Dayseeker's journey and we can't thank him enough for his passion, his kindness and the endless hours he spent dedicating his life to the project.



"Please continue to show him nothing but love and support as we all move forward into the next chapters of our lives and careers.

- Rory, Zac & Ramone"

There was no word at press time if the band has found a replacement. They just released their new studio album, "Creature In The Black Night", in late October and are gearing up for their Holiday Headline Show at the House Of Blues in Anaheim, Ca on December 27th.

Related Stories

Watch Dayseeker 'Crawl Back To My Coffin' Video

Dayseeker Share 'Bloodlust' Visualizer

Dayseeker Share 'Shapeshift' Visualizer

Dayseeker Announce New Album With 'Creature In The Black Night' Video

News > Dayseeker