Duran Duran Offshoot The Power Station Plan 40th Anniversary Boxset

The Power Station, the supergroup featuring singer Robert Palmer, former Chic drummer Tony Thompson, and Duran Duran members John Taylor and Andy Taylor, are having their 40th anniversary celebrated with a special release from Rhino Records.

The label will be releasing the Deluxe 40th Anniversary The Power Station Set on January 23rd as a Recycled 2LP gatefold vinyl with remastered original album, single remixes and Live Aid recordings, as well as a clamshell 4CD set.

Duran Duran shared these details: The 4CD set comes in clamshell packaging with a 12 page booklet containing a brand new interview with John Taylor and Andy Taylor with esteemed music writer John Earls. Disc one contains the remastered album, disc two single remixes, raw instrumentals taken from the original studio sessions and recordings from their Live Aid performance. Disc three and four are an unreleased live set from The Spectrum in Philadelphia on 21 August 1985 that has been remixed by Richard Whittaker.

The 2LP is on recycled black vinyl in a gatefold sleeve and contains the brand new remastered version of the original album alongside single remixes and the band'sir performance from Live Aid.

John Taylor - "It's been so exciting to dive back into the Power Station project after all these years. We were an unusual crew, but we made a fantastic noise. Tony Thompson, the disco "clock" behind so many massive hits, turned out to be one of the greatest rock drummers of all time. Andy Taylor, my Duran Duran bandmate, was absolutely on fire. Robert Palmer (why isn't this man in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame?) was a brilliant songwriter, sonic stylist, and vocal powerhouse. And yours truly - just trying to keep up. It was a truly unique experience, and I'm proud of the work we created. I'm also super happy with this re-issue edition, which has been beautifully remastered with bonus tracks added, and a perfect refresh of the iconic artwork."

The Power Station were a phenomenon of the mid-1980's. They were initially formed in 1984 as a one-off project by Andy Taylor and John Taylor of Duran Duran to record a cover of T. Rex's 'Get It On' with model and singer Bebe Buell. Enjoying the process of exploring a more rock sound, while chiming with the more funkier drumming of CHIC's Tony Thompson, they came up with the concept of the group having a revolving singer.

Robert Palmer was invited to perform on 'Communication', after which he asked if he could add his vocals to 'Get It On'. Palmer's involvement soon put paid to that initial idea of revolving singers. They would go on to write and record their self-titled debut album, naming themselves after the studio in which they were working in New York. It was produced by Bernard Edwards of CHIC with informal assistance from Nile Rodgers.

Considering the band's foundations and its initial intentions, their success came as quickly as it did unexpectedly! The album was released in March 1985, charting at 12 in the UK and six in the US album charts. Its first two singles 'Some Like It Hot' and 'Get It On' reached 14 and 22 on the UK Singles Chart and six and nine on the US Billboard Hot 100 respectively.

Robert Palmer would only perform with the band live once ('Saturday Night Live', 16 February 1985) and would leave the band shortly after the album came out. They toured with Michael Des Barres who also performed with them for Live Aid (the recordings of which appear in both sets). Later that year the band would disband with Palmer releasing his seminal album 'Riptide', John Taylor returning to Duran Duran and Andy Taylor pursuing a solo career. Tony Thompson remained an in demand drummer playing with Jody Watley, Madonna, Rod Stewart, Led Zeppelin and David Bowie among others. Bernard Edwards would go on to be a renowned producer having also produced 'Riptide' he would also work with Diana Ross, Adam Ant, Rod Stewart, Jody Watley, Grayson Hugh, Air Supply, ABC and Duran Duran.

CD1

1.Some Like It Hot (2025 Remaster) - 05:05

2. Murderess (2025 Remaster) - 04:17

3.Lonely Tonight (2025 Remaster) - 03:58

4.Communication (2025 Remaster) - 03:37

5.Get It On (Bang A Gong) (2025 Remaster) - 05:29

6.Go To Zero (2025 Remaster) - 04:58

7. Harvest For The World (2025 Remaster) - 03:37

8.Still In Your Heart (2025 Remaster) - 03:20

CD2

1. Some Like It Hot (Raw Instrumental)

2. Communication (Raw Instrumental)

3. Murderess (Raw Instrumental)

4. Harvest For The World (Raw Instrumental)

5. Go To Zero (Raw Instrumental)

6. Lonely Tonight (Raw Instrumental)

7. Get It On Bang A Gong (Raw Instrumental)

8. Communication (Night Version)

9. Get It On Bang A Gong (7" Single Edit)

10. Some Like It Hot And The Heat Is On (Megamix)

11. Communication (Night Version Edit)

12. Some Like It Hot (7" Single + Video Version)

13. Murderess (Alive At Live Aid)

14. Get It On Bang A Gong (Alive At Live Aid)

15. Somewhere Somehow Someone (We Fight For Love)

CD3

1 Murderess (Live)

2 Dancing In The Streets (Live)

3 Some Like It Hot (Live)

4 Lonely Tonight (Live)

5 Go To Zero (Live)

6 Too Good To Be Bad (Live)

7 Harvest For The World (Live)

8 Thinking With Your Body (Live)

CD4

1 Still In Your Heart (Live)

2 Some Guys Have All The Luck (Live)

3 Communication / The Reflex (Live)

4 White Light White Heat (Live)

5 Obsession (Live)

6 Hungry Like The Wolf (Live)

7 Get It On (Bang A Gong) (Live)"

