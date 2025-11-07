Megadeth Preview New Single 'I Don't Care'

Thrash legends Megadeth have shared a short teaser for their forthcoming song "I Don't Care", which is the second single from what will be the group's final studio album.

The self-titled album will arrive on January 23rd, 2026 and the new single "I Don't Care" will be released next Friday, November 14th, but the band have given fans a small taste of the track with a new online video.

Frontman Dave Mustaine previously shared these comments when he announced the new album and the iconic band's plans to launch a farewell tour. "There's so many musicians that have come to the end of their career, whether accidental or intentional. Most of them don't get to go out on their own terms on top, and that's where I'm at in my life right now. I have traveled the world and have made millions upon millions of fans and the hardest part of all of this is saying goodbye to them.

"We can't wait for you to hear this album and see us on tour. If there was ever a perfect time for us to put out a new album, it's now. If there was ever a perfect time to tour the world, it's now. This is also a perfect time for us to tell you that it's our last studio album. We've made a lot of friends over the years and I hope to see all of you on our global farewell tour.

"Don't be mad, don't be sad, be happy for us all, come celebrate with me these next few years. We have done something together that's truly wonderful and will probably never happen again. We started a musical style, we started a revolution, we changed the guitar world and how it's played, and we changed the world. The bands I played in have influenced the world. I love you all for it. Thank you for everything."

