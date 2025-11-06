Singled Out: Saving Phoenix's Last Forever

Chicago meets Florida rockers Saving Phoenix recently released their new single "Last Forever", and to celebrate we asked Robert to tell us the backstory for the song. Here is the story:
This song was never planned to be recorded originally. The guitar was first written during covid pandemic in 2020. Recorded three tracks during that time and was not on the list. Went on a small hiatus with recording music until late 2024. Later the song was brought back and lyrics and bass parts were written to be completed. Very happy with the outcome and due to it being 4 years later.
The lyrics were written about my current relationship. The older you get, being single can get tiring and when you meet that person you love. You will try to be the best you can be and make it last forever.
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more here
Journey Saying Goodbye With The Final Frontier Tour- Metallica's Hammett Auctioning Guitar Played At Ozzy's Farewell Show- Dream Theater On The Big Screen- more
Dustin Lynch and Scotty McCreery Kicking Off Two for the Road Tour- Kenny Chesney Lands The Cover Of Newsweek For HEART LIFE MUSIC Launch- more
Hilary Duff Returns To Music With 'Mature'- Xania Monet Reveals Her True Identity As Telisha Nikki Jones- Daniel Caesar Performs 'Who Knows' On The Tonight Show- more
On The Record: Shonen Knife, Chameleons, Laveda and Jeffrey Runnings
Rock Reads: Tales from the Bedroom Wall By Steve Blacknell
Passport: Koko Productions Music from Africa
Metallica's Kirk Hammett Auctioning Guitar Played At Ozzy's Farewell Show
Megadeth Preview New Single 'I Don't Care'
Dayseeker Lose Longtime Member
Carlos Santana Teams With Carin Leon For New Song 'Velas'
Armor For Sleep Deliver 'Last Days' Video
The Hold Steady Expand 'Separation Sunday' For 20th Anniversary
ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons Launching New BFG Band Tour
Duran Duran Offshoot The Power Station Plan 40th Anniversary Boxset