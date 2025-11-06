Singled Out: Saving Phoenix's Last Forever

Chicago meets Florida rockers Saving Phoenix recently released their new single "Last Forever", and to celebrate we asked Robert to tell us the backstory for the song. Here is the story:

This song was never planned to be recorded originally. The guitar was first written during covid pandemic in 2020. Recorded three tracks during that time and was not on the list. Went on a small hiatus with recording music until late 2024. Later the song was brought back and lyrics and bass parts were written to be completed. Very happy with the outcome and due to it being 4 years later.

The lyrics were written about my current relationship. The older you get, being single can get tiring and when you meet that person you love. You will try to be the best you can be and make it last forever.

