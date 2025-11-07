ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons Launching New BFG Band Tour

Billy F Gibbons and the BFG Band, featuring ZZ Top legend Billy Gibbons, Chris Layton and Mike Flanigin, will be kicking off 2026 by launching a North American Tour.

The trek is set to get underway on January 20th in Napa, CA at the Uptown Theatre and will wrap up on February 28th in Atlanta, GA at the Variety Playhouse. Tickets go on sale on November 7 at 10 AM local time.

Gibbons had this to say,, "I'm joined with Whipper and The Drifter, in our collective Texas collective blues tradition. There's a bond that speaks volumes about our sonic skew. One might hear a surf tune or some other detour of loudness as what we do is looser than our collective background might suggest. We predict good times as we always say, 'Ya' can't lose with the blues.'"

01/20 - Napa, CA - Uptown Theatre

01/21 - Monterey, CA - Golden State Theatre

01/23 - Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up Tavern

01/24 - Santa Barbara, CA - Lobero Theatre

01/25 - Anaheim, CA - Grove of Anaheim

01/28 - Santa Fe, NM - Lensic Performing Arts Center

01/29 - Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre

01/31 - Clear Lake, IA - Surf Ballroom

02/01 - St. Charles, IL - The Arcada Theatre

02/03 - Columbus, OH - Southern Theatre

02/04 - Niagara Falls, ON - Fallsview Casino Resort

02/06 - Wilmington, DE - Grand Opera House

02/07 - Atlantic City, NJ - Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa

02/10 - Derry, NH - Tupelo Music Hall

02/11 - Plymouth, MA - Plymouth Memorial Hall

02/13 - Rutland, VT - Paramount Theatre

02/14 - Patchogue, NY - Patchouge Theatre

02/16-17 - New York, NY - City Winery New York

02/19 - Wilkes Barre, PA - F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts

02/20 - Mashantucket, CT - Foxwoods Resort Casino

02/21 - Tarrytown, NY - Tarrytown Music Hall

02/23 - Alexandria, VA - The Birchmere

02/24 - Frederick, MD - Weinberg Center for the Arts

02/26 - Rocky Mount, VA - Harvester Performance Center

02/27 - Bristol, TN - Paramount Bristol

02/28 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse

Related Stories

ZZ Top's Billy F Gibbons Streams New Song 'Livin' It Up Down In Texas'

ZZ Top Guitarist Billy Gibbons Announces US Tour Dates

ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons Plans To Play Until He Dies - 2023 In Review

Slash and Billy Gibbons Rock Lynyrd Skynyrd Tribute At CMT Music Awards - 2023 In Review

News > Billy Gibbons