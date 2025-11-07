ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons Launching New BFG Band Tour

Billy F Gibbons and the BFG Band, featuring ZZ Top legend Billy Gibbons, Chris Layton and Mike Flanigin, will be kicking off 2026 by launching a North American Tour.
The trek is set to get underway on January 20th in Napa, CA at the Uptown Theatre and will wrap up on February 28th in Atlanta, GA at the Variety Playhouse. Tickets go on sale on November 7 at 10 AM local time.
Gibbons had this to say,, "I'm joined with Whipper and The Drifter, in our collective Texas collective blues tradition. There's a bond that speaks volumes about our sonic skew. One might hear a surf tune or some other detour of loudness as what we do is looser than our collective background might suggest. We predict good times as we always say, 'Ya' can't lose with the blues.'"
01/20 - Napa, CA - Uptown Theatre
01/21 - Monterey, CA - Golden State Theatre
01/23 - Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up Tavern
01/24 - Santa Barbara, CA - Lobero Theatre
01/25 - Anaheim, CA - Grove of Anaheim
01/28 - Santa Fe, NM - Lensic Performing Arts Center
01/29 - Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre
01/31 - Clear Lake, IA - Surf Ballroom
02/01 - St. Charles, IL - The Arcada Theatre
02/03 - Columbus, OH - Southern Theatre
02/04 - Niagara Falls, ON - Fallsview Casino Resort
02/06 - Wilmington, DE - Grand Opera House
02/07 - Atlantic City, NJ - Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
02/10 - Derry, NH - Tupelo Music Hall
02/11 - Plymouth, MA - Plymouth Memorial Hall
02/13 - Rutland, VT - Paramount Theatre
02/14 - Patchogue, NY - Patchouge Theatre
02/16-17 - New York, NY - City Winery New York
02/19 - Wilkes Barre, PA - F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts
02/20 - Mashantucket, CT - Foxwoods Resort Casino
02/21 - Tarrytown, NY - Tarrytown Music Hall
02/23 - Alexandria, VA - The Birchmere
02/24 - Frederick, MD - Weinberg Center for the Arts
02/26 - Rocky Mount, VA - Harvester Performance Center
02/27 - Bristol, TN - Paramount Bristol
02/28 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse
