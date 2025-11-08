Farewell Tour Not The End For Journey?

Journey surprised fans earlier this week when they announced their Final Frontier farewell tour, but the trek might not be the last we hear from the iconic band if founding guitarist Neal Schon has his way.
Neal discussed the tour in a new interview with Rolling Stone, and during the discussion he expanded on the hint that he provided in the announcement for the tour, that the band will continue in another form after the trek concludes.
Schon said in the announcement, "As its founding member, I carry the Journey torch to this day, wherever I go. The sentiment and spirit of the band will always remain. While this marks a farewell to one powerful chapter of the Journey we've shared, I want everyone to know I'm not done.
"Music is still burning strong inside me, and there are new creative horizons ahead. This tour is both a thank-you and the beginning of what's next."
Rolling Stone asked Neal where the idea for the farewell tour came from and he responded,, "Well, [longtime member] Jonathan [Cain] had mentioned that he was wanting to say goodbye at the end of this tour. At the time, we had a manager, which we don't anymore...the old story of that. It always manages to come back to the beginning, which is with me here and sort of running stuff... The legacy and the heart of the band I have within myself...I've been here since day one, and wherever I go, the heart and soul of the band is going to go with me. Journey goes on."
They then asked, "So the band is ending because Jonathan wants to retire?" and Neal responded, "Jonathan is the one that made the statement that he wants to say farewell. It doesn't mean the rest of us are going to stop."
The guitarist has been teasing the name "Journey Beyond" on social media, so Rolling Stone asked him, "Will it be called Journey in the future though?" He answered, "Well, you know what? It could have a different lean on it, and I'm fine with that, too. I'm kind of ready for a change."
