Alexisonfire Share 'Neighbourhood Villain' Video

Alexisonfire have released a Mathieu Gosselin directed music video for their cover of Doughboys' "Neighbourhood Villain". The song is just one of the tracks on the band's brand new covers EP, "Copies of Old Masters: Volume 1."

Frontman George Pettit had this to say, 'Neighbourhood Villain' has a real coming-of-age, mischief vibe that transports me right back to a time when teenagers in small towns used to shoot out street lights with BB guns from their Haro Sport BMX bikes - back pegs only so you can double your buddy to the Beckers to shoplift some Bonkers."

Apart from the Doughboys track, the EP also features Alexisonfire's take on the songs from The Tragically Hip, Rusty, Shallow North Dakota. Stream or purchase the EP here and watch the video below:

Related Stories

Alexisonfire Announce 'LIVE Born & Raised 2022, St Catharines ON'

Avenged Sevenfold Announce First Leg Of 'Life Is But A Dream...' North American Tour

Alexisonfire Share 'Mistaken Information' Video

Thursday, Alexisonfire and More To Play Riot Fest After Shows

News > Alexisonfire